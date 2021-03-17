Context Capital Management LLC Invests $4.65 Million in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,229,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,853,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,893,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,395,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 1,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,981. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

