Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000.

OTCMKTS:NGACU traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

