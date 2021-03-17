Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COOLU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.