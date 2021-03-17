Context Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 950,000 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,000. CF Acquisition Corp. IV accounts for 1.3% of Context Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,580,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,435,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 21,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,677. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

