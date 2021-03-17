Context Capital Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Experience Investment worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

Shares of EXPC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 23,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,577. Experience Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.