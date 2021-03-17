Context Capital Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLACU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,437. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

