Context Capital Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $13,406,000.

SVSVU stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 11,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,960. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

