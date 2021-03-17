Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 393,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter worth $5,914,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

OTCMKTS:ACKIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

