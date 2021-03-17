Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000.

FTCVU stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 2,380,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,160. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

