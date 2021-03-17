Context Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,876 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 109.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 8,546.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THCA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 3,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,894. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.