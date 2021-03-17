ContextLogic (WISH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH):

3/16/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

3/9/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ContextLogic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/9/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00.

2/16/2021 – ContextLogic was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 150,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,679. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,451,728 shares of company stock worth $145,913,905 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

