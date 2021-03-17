CONTRACOIN Price Up 41% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $13.09 million and $132,151.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

