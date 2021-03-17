Contrasting CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CatchMark Timber Trust and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00

CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.54%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.02%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 4.94 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -5.27 CoreCivic $1.98 billion 0.55 $188.89 million $2.62 3.47

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust -25.76% -16.84% -4.15% CoreCivic 6.37% 10.03% 3.52%

Summary

CoreCivic beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

