Contrasting Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) & The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.66 billion 2.18 $701.12 million N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.38 $350.46 million $1.53 30.58

Koninklijke KPN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Koninklijke KPN and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 3 4 0 2.57 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Koninklijke KPN on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud and security services; and workplace and related services to large corporate customers. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It aslo offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 35 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.2 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

