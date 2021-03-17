Contrasting Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) & Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimizu and Saipem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $15.62 billion 0.43 $910.60 million N/A N/A Saipem $10.19 billion 0.28 $13.44 million $0.18 15.83

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Saipem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shimizu and Saipem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Saipem 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and Saipem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 5.80% 11.84% 4.82% Saipem N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Shimizu has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saipem has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shimizu beats Saipem on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. The company constructs, lets, sells, and caretaking of residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management system. It also engages in the cultivation, production, management, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fitting. The company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceutical, medical care material, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers offshore E&C products and services, including platforms, pipelines, undersea field developments, maintenance, modification, and operation activities. The company also designs and builds plants, pipelines, pumping stations, compressor stations, and terminals; and provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, civic and maritime infrastructures, and environmental markets. In addition, it provides offshore and onshore drilling services; refining, synthesis gas and fertilizers, petrochemical, and renewables and green technologies; upstream and liquefied natural gas projects; high tech floaters; offshore full field developments; trunklines; and decommissioning services. In addition, the company offers infrastructure solutions, such as high-speed rails and railways; and develops and produces solar arrays, integrated bio-refineries, wind farms, geo-thermal energy, and waste-to-energy projects, as well as operates 9 fabrication yards and a sea fleet of 44 vessels. As of December 31, 2019, its offshore drilling fleet consisted of fifteen vessels, including six ultra-deep-water units, five high specification jack-ups, three standard jack-ups, and one barge tender rig; and onshore drilling rig fleet comprised 85 units. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

