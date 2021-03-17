Contrasting Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Spirent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 3.98 $54.94 million $1.10 45.94 Spirent Communications $503.60 million 4.34 $78.00 million $0.53 26.98

Spirent Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. Spirent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 16.88% 11.44% 3.03% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirent Communications pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirent Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 3 0 0 2.00 Spirent Communications 1 2 1 0 2.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Spirent Communications on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company provides network service to 844,194 postpaid and 274,012 prepaid subscribers. The Broadband segment offers broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leased spaces. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides assurance systems to accelerate the turn up of new services, troubleshooting of customer, and production network problems. The Connected Devices segment develops systems for wireless connectivity. It serves communication, government, financial services, healthcare, retail, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

