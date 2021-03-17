Contrasting Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68% CEVA 0.05% 1.26% 1.07%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 11 17 0 2.61 CEVA 0 2 3 0 2.60

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $174.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.34%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.53%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.98 $814.80 million $5.21 35.09 CEVA $87.15 million 15.68 $30,000.00 $0.14 427.93

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats CEVA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

