Contrasting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) & Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $103.71 million 83.44 -$402.73 million ($7.36) -17.56 Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.55 million ($4.58) -4.33

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 6 8 0 2.57 Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 1 3.14

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $131.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 102.56%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -119.19% -50.69% -26.87% Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.90% -54.46%

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders. The company is also developing DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Solid Biosciences Inc.; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. The company is also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

