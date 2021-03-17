Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average of $220.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

