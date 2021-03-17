Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Research analysts at Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.78 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Copperbank Resources Corp. (CSE: CBK / OTCQX: CPPKF / FWB: 9CM)Trading at a 68% Discount to Peers – Initiating Coverage” and dated March 10, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06. Copperbank Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.14.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

