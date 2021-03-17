Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

