Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 31,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,534. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

