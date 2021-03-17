CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones Sells 1,082 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $126,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after buying an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,427,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

