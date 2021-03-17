CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin Sells 4,000 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

COR stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,443. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

