Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.10. 51,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,123 shares of company stock worth $42,296,570 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

