Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,338 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 387,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,985,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

