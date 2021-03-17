Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,450,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,984 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $7.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,704. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $324.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $547.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

