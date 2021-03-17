Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,091. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.