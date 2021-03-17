Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 94,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,738. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

