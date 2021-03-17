Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.17. 56,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,557. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.