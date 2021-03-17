Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 108,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

