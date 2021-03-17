Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

ABBV stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.26. 687,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.