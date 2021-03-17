Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.76. 291,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

