Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $961,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $725.29. 6,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $713.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

