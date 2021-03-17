Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 151,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,083. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

