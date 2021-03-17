Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,734 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,100. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

