Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,146 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 575,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,676,414. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $260.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

