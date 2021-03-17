Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

