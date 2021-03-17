CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells $109,280.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $109,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Brandon O’brien sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $211,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. 35,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,008. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.87.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
