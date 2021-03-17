CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells $109,280.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $109,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brandon O’brien sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $211,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. 35,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,008. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

