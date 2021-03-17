COTI Market Capitalization Achieves $276.21 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. COTI has a market capitalization of $276.21 million and $124.87 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.98 or 0.00458292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00061380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00145452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00078949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.00584658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

