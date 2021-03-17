Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 54.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $271.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.72. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.66, for a total transaction of $1,307,471.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,304,010.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,661.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,856 shares of company stock valued at $63,894,135 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

