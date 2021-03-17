COVA (COVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 63% higher against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $97,570.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00054236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.00663198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

