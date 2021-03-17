Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $93,980,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Covanta by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 614,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Covanta by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 470,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

