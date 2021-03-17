Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Edoc Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADOC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,681,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of Edoc Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

