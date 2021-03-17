Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000.

ZNTEU stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 121,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,207. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

