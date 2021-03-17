Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Spring Valley Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVSVU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,406,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVSVU traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 11,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

