Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. VPC Impact Acquisition comprises approximately 0.7% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,000,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,086,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000.

OTCMKTS VIHAU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,183. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

