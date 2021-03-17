Cowen Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for 0.6% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,520,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $7,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $577,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETACU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

