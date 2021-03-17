Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000.

HCARU traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,680. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

