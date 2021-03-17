Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $16,104,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

OTCMKTS:NGACU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 1,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

